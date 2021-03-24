No serious injuries were reported in this two-vehicle crash around 3 p.m. Tuesday on Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, just north of Ayersville. The damaged car in this photo struck the rear of the SUV to the right. Highland Township and Defiance firefighters were called to the scene, but did not transport any of the vehicle occupants to the hospital. The Defiance County Sheriff's Office handled the crash. Further details were unavailable Tuesday.
