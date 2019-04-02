Two-vehicle crash on U.S. 24 in Henry County

A motorist was injured Monday morning during a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 24 and Henry County Road 17.
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:59 a.m., a westbound van driven by Corey Leasor, 42, Grand Rapids, failed to stop in time for a slowing westbound semi driven by Ronald Meyer, 61, Napoleon, causing a collision. Leasor was taken by Napoleon Rescue to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, where a condition update was unavailable.
Damage was moderate to the Meyer vehicle and heavy to Leasor’s.
Leasor was cited for assured clear distance.
