Two-vehicle crash on U.S. 24 in Henry County

Henry crash

A motorist was injured Monday morning during a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 24 and Henry County Road 17.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:59 a.m., a westbound van driven by Corey Leasor, 42, Grand Rapids, failed to stop in time for a slowing westbound semi driven by Ronald Meyer, 61, Napoleon, causing a collision. Leasor was taken by Napoleon Rescue to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, where a condition update was unavailable.

Damage was moderate to the Meyer vehicle and heavy to Leasor’s.

Leasor was cited for assured clear distance.

