Three people were injured in a crash Tuesday on East Second Street, just west of Domersville Road. The vehicles were heavily damaged in the crash at 5:05 p.m. According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, vehicles driven by Pamela Florence, 72, Defiance, and Catlyn Morgan, 30, Continental, collided. Florence was cited for failure to yield. Florence and her passenger, a juvenile, were taken by Jewell EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. Morgan was taken by her husband to Mercy Defiance Hospital. All were treated and released.
