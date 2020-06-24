PALMER TOWNSHIP — Putnam County sheriff's deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash Monday evening that injured one person.
Deputies were called at 8:08 p.m. to Ohio routes 613 and 15 in Palmer Township. Deputies reported that a vehicle driven by Ashleigh Doster, 36, Leipsic, was eastbound and after stopping, proceeded into the intersection. Doster collided with a vehicle driven by Stephanie Watkins, 28, Continental.
Watkins had to be extricated by mechanical means and was transported to St. Rita's Hospital, Lima, with minor injuries. Her passenger, James Brown, address unavailable, was not injured.
Doster, along with six juvenile passengers, were not injured.
Doster was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Assisting at the scene were Miller City Fire Department and Kalida Fire Department/Heavy Rescue, as well as Continental, Kalida and Putnam County EMS.
