KALIDA — One person suffered non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash near here Thursday afternoon.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, a 2004 Acura driven by Austin Maas, 16, Ottawa, came to a stop at the intersection of County Road L and County Road 14-J at approximately 4:20 p.m. Maas, however, failed to yield the right of way and entered into the intersection into the path of a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country van driven by Jennifer Warnecke, 47, of Ottawa.

Maas was treated and released at the scene, but Warnecke was transported to the Putnam County Ambulatory Care Center by Putnam County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Assisting at the scene were Ottawa EMS, Glandorf Fire Department and Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative.

The crash remains under investigation.

