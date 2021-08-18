NAPOLEON — On Tuesday afternoon, a two vehicle accident in Napoleon Township sent two women to the hospital.

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 2 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Napoleon Township, at the U.S. 24 West ramp, a 2019 Chevy Silverado pulling a trailer and driven by Tyler Adkins, 28, 7640 Ohio 15, Lot 36, Defiance, was driving eastbound when he attempted a left turn onto U.S. 24.

At the same time, a 2005 Ford Focus driven by Michelle Helberg, 49, Napoleon, was traveling westbound when Helberg's vehicle struck Adkins' vehicle.

Reported damage to Adkins' vehicle was light, while Helberg's vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Snyder Chevrolet.

Helberg was taken from the scene by Ridgeville Rescue to Henry County Hospital for possible injuries. A passenger in Helberg's vehicle, Elizabeth Helberg, 26, Napoleon, suffered serious injuries and was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Toledo Hospital for treatment.

Adkins was cited for failure to yield right of way on a left turn.

