A traffic crash — the first of two in about an hour at the same Defiance County intersection — briefly closed U.S. 24’s eastbound lanes Tuesday afternoon, and resulted in one injury.
The first crash was reported at 3:35 p.m. at U.S. 24 and Independence Road, and involved a minivan driven by Teddy Ramey, Sherwood, and a semi driven by Vander Daho, Buchanan, Mich.
According to troopers of the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post, Ramey tried to cross U.S. 24 from Independence Road when his vehicle was struck by the semi.
The minivan was heavily damaged, losing much of its front end and exposing its engine. It came to rest on the south side of U.S. 24’s two eastbound lanes, just east of the Independence Road intersection near Defiance.
The semi came to rest north of U.S. 24’s two westbound lanes after striking a fence, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol.
Ramey was transported to Defiance Regional Medical Center by Jewell Fire and Rescue with non life-threatening injuries, the Patrol indicated.
Debris from the crash was scattered across U.S. 24’s eastbound lanes, which had been reduced to one lane. Officials shut down the eastbound lanes at 4:07 p.m. to clear the road off and process the scene. The closure continued until 4:56 p.m., according to Defiance County’s 911 center.
The two westbound lanes also were reduced to one lane for a time as first responders handled the cleanup, the Patrol indicated.
Meanwhile, a second crash was reported at Independence Road and U.S. 24 at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday, according to the 911 center.
The damage severity of that crash was unclear, but the 911 center indicated that no persons were transported.
Both crashes were handled by the Ohio Highway Patrol, while the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
South Richland Fire Department was also on the scene.
The first crash remained under investigation Tuesday evening, according to the Patrol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.