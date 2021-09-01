Two streetside projects in Defiance are progressing with completion dates this fall.
Both are readily apparent to passing motorists, but the most noticeable is on South Jefferson Avenue, just south of the Auglaize River bridge where an erosion control project is underway.
Traffic on South Jefferson has been realigned slightly to allow two-way travel through the work zone. Pedestrian travel on the east side of South Jefferson is blocked due to the project.
Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, began repairing an eroded slope between the Auglaize River and the intersection of Greenler and Ginter roads in early August. The cost is $543,000 with the project scheduled to be completed in October.
Work is occurring just east of South Jefferson where new support pilings have been installed.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), "high rainfall events" as well as "periods of hot, dry weather" have impacted the slope's clay soils. "While relatively shallow, the landslides will eventually cause significant damage to the roadway," ODOT noted in July. "Landslides must be corrected early on to prevent much more costly repairs."
Mayor Mike McCann said he has spoken to city police about the impact of this project on traffic, and noted no major problems.
"Traffic has been flowing through there very smoothly," he said. "I know it's difficult for pedestrian traffic, but vehicular traffic is handling it quite well."
Meanwhile, a new sidewalk is being built on Cleveland Avenue, between Evan Drive and Ottawa Avenue.
The sidewalk has been poured and a slope stabilized where previously the steep bank of Cleveland Avenue had been eroding. Rebar above the sidewalk has been installed for a wall.
The city is using a "Safe Routes to School" grant through the Ohio Department of Transportation to fund the project.
Further to the east — at the intersection of Ottawa and Cleveland avenues — is construction of a traffic roundabout by contractor Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon.
McCann noted that curbs should be installed by week's end, which he suggested makes the finished project appear closer as much work so far has concerned underground utilities and related tasks.
"Once you start putting stuff on top of the ground people will be a lot happier," he said of the project's progress.
According to McCann, the project is on schedule to be completed by the end of September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.