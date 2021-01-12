ARCHBOLD — Numerous law enforcement agencies from northwest Ohio were involved in a pursuit involving two stolen vehicles here on Monday.
The incident began around 4:30 p.m., with a vehicle being reported stolen from the Terry Henricks auto dealership, 1935 S. Defiance St., Archbold.
Though Archbold Police Department was still investigating the case at press time Monday evening, Lt. Robert Ashenfelter, commander of the Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, reported that two stolen vehicles were recovered.
Troopers were handling two crashes from the incident. Two suspects were reportedly in custody, with one hospitalized following a crash in Fulton County.
Ashenfelter added that the pursuit involved, to some extent, officers from Archbold Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and sheriffs’ offices from Williams and Henry counties.
Additional information was unavailable from the Archbold Police Department as of Tuesday afternoon.
