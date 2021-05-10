Two rescue units were called to a vehicle crash on Defiance’s North Clinton Street/U.S. interchange bridge Monday evening, although the resulting injuries did not appear to be serious.
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on the south end of the bridge, near the eastbound exit ramp for traffic exiting U.S. 24 onto North Clinton Street. A pickup and car appeared to have collided.
The vehicles initially blocked North Clinton’s two southbound lanes.
Rescue units from Defiance and South Richland Township each transported one injured person to a local hospital.
Further details about the crash, which is being investigated by the Defiance Police Department, were unavailable Monday evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.