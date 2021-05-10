Two rescue units were called to a vehicle crash on Defiance’s North Clinton Street/U.S. interchange bridge Monday evening, although the resulting injuries did not appear to be serious.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on the south end of the bridge, near the eastbound exit ramp for traffic exiting U.S. 24 onto North Clinton Street. A pickup and car appeared to have collided.

The vehicles initially blocked North Clinton’s two southbound lanes.

Rescue units from Defiance and South Richland Township each transported one injured person to a local hospital.

Further details about the crash, which is being investigated by the Defiance Police Department, were unavailable Monday evening.

