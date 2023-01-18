Defiance's city planning commission gave approval to a pair of plans for business developments north of the Maumee River during its monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The first is for a new T-Mobile store at 945 N. Clinton St., between Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, and Aaron's.
Local engineer Ken Maag — the developer's civil engineer for the project — told the commission Tuesday that a 3,000 square-foot retail building will be constructed to house the business.
No zoning variances are being sought for the project which is within the college overlay district. Therefore, certain building requirements must be met, such as a more decorative monument sign rather than a pedestal sign.
The planning commission approved the site plan presented by Roger Leblanc, Atlanta, Ga.
Approval also was given Tuesday to a site plan submitted by by KCC Investment Properties, LLC, for a multi-purpose building at 211 Carpenter Road.
Measuring 130 feet by 80 feet, the structure will be built next to the 4KD Brewery building on the campus of Eagle Rock Golf Club, 211 Carpenter Road, according to Nate Watkins, golf course general manager. He said the building will house a winery, brewery and distillery, and function "kind of like an event center."
And Aaron Weible, the general manager of Sweetwater Chophouse — part of the same business enterprise — told the planning commission that the current brewery will continue to be used for production while the new building will also provide a place for live music and include a golf simulator.
Weible described the new building as "more of an adult venue compared to our downstairs — the Fired Stone, it's more of a kids and sports bar-oriented," said Weible. "So, this is more of an adult event center."
He said the bar at the (4KD) brewery also will be moved to the new building.
No zoning variances are being requested for this development as well.
In another matter Tuesday, the commission re-elected the same officers for 2023. These include Jen Clady, chair; Steve Hoffman, vice chair; Connie Seimet, clerk; and Niki Warncke, secretary.
