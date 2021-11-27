NAPOLEON — North of here on Tuesday evening, two individuals were taken to area hospitals in a serious two-vehicle crash.
At approximately 10:26 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash sight at the intersection of County Road U and Ohio 108.
When arriving on scene, the Sheriff reported that one vehicle had flipped onto its top and come to rest in a field north of the impact sight. The other vehicle was in the same field but upright.
Reportedly, Aadon Ford, 17, McClure, was driving a 2007 Chevy Silverado and failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection. Ford’s vehicle was hit broadside by a 2014 Chevy Traverse, driven by Maryuri Matamoros, 36, Wauseon.
Matamoros’ vehicle flipped and left the roadway. Matamoros was taken by Napoleon EMS to Henry County Hospital for suspected serious injuries.
A passenger in Ford’s vehicle, Brock Wiemken, 17, Napoleon, was on the side of impact during the collision and was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Toledo Hospital for suspected serious injuries as well.
Both vehicles had heavy damage and Ford was cited for failure to yield at a posted stop sign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.