EDON — The Ohio Highway Patrol has reported that two men were seriously injured at approximately 9:30 a.m. today in a one-vehicle accident on Ohio 49 near Williams County Road H in Florence Township.
According to a press release from the Defiance Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, a northbound 2010 Ford Explorer, driven by Cody Wolfe, 32, Edon, went off the west side of the roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle then rolled over and struck a pedestrian, Donald Mohr, 63, Edon, who was walking along Ohio 49. Wolfe was ejected from the vehicle prior to it coming to rest.
Both victims were flown from the scene via air ambulance to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne with serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Defiance Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol.
Assisting at the scene were the Williams County Sheriff's Office, Williams County EMS and Florence Township Fire Department.
The Ohio Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear safety belts and to never drive while distracted or impaired.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.