Separate traffic crashes Tuesday in a pair of area counties claimed the life of one person and seriously injured at least two others.
A two-vehicle crash at Ohio 114 and Putnam County Road 19 — just northeast of Kalida and southeast of Cloverdale — occurred around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, and took one person's life.
At least one other person — and perhaps a second — was transported to a medical facility by the Kalida Volunteer Fire Department.
The department had several units on the scene. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office assisted the Highway Patrol's Lima post, which is investigating the crash.
According to Highway Patrol Sgt. James Cotner, a car was northbound on County Road 19 when the driver failed to yield at the stop sign and collided with a small SUV on Ohio 114.
The names of the victims were not initially released as troopers were processing the scene.
Both vehicles came to rest with heavy damage in a yard northeast of the intersection, with the SUV striking the corner of a house. Debris from the vehicles was strewn throughout the yard.
Two air ambulances had been summoned to the scene.
Further details were expected to be released later today, according to Cotner.
Earlier Tuesday morning, a 7-year-old Grand Rapids girl was injured in a car-semi crash at U.S. 6 and Henry County Road 8, several miles west of McClure.
According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, which handled the crash, the girl — whose name was not released Tuesday afternoon — was a passenger in a car driven by her mother, Malory Beasley, 34, Grand Rapids, that was southbound on County Road 8 and went through a stop sign at U.S. 6 around 10:23 a.m.
An eastbound semi driven by Timothy Bruce, 56, Fort Wayne, swerved to avoid the collision and deflected the impact, according to Deputy Todd Ranzau. He said the semi struck the car in its front tire area on the passenger side.
The girl was taken by air ambulance to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo. Her condition was unavailable Tuesday afternoon.
Only the girl was injured in the crash, according to Ranzau.
Damage was heavy to both vehicles, which each left the roadway. The semi came to rest on the south side of U.S. 6 while the car went off the north side.
McClure Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.
