Two candidates are vying this fall for the support of Defiance City Schools District voters in seeking an unexpired board of education term.
The choices are Michael Wahl and Dodi Thompson, an appointed board member.
Wahl is a Defiance attorney and partner with Clemens, Korhn, Liming & Warncke Ltd., while Thompson is the administrator of GlennPark of Defiance, an assisted living facility on the city’s southside.
Thompson was appointed to the board seat she wants to fill during the next two years after Ken Wetstein stepped down in June.
So, whether the winner on Nov. 5 is Wahl or Thompson, he or she will serve the remaining two years of Wetstein’s term, beginning in January.
The winner will join four other board members, including three incumbents who are guaranteed victory on Nov. 5 because they are unopposed.
Those three are board president Garry Rodenberger, Wesley Moats and Christine Oberlin.
The seat held by vice president Cathy Davis will be on the ballot in November 2021, as will the seat being sought by Wahl and Thompson.
Profiles of the unexpired term candidates follow:
Dodi Thompson
Age: 48
Address: 308 Northwood Drive
Education: 1989 graduate, Defiance High School; graduate, Northwest State Community College; attended University of Toledo
Family: husband, Darren; children, Mitchell, Spencer and Elizabeth
Occupation: administrator of GlennPark of Defiance
Previous political office: appointed member of Defiance City Board of Education since August
Reason for seeking office: “They are numerous. I have thought about this for many years. My father instilled in me many years ago that it is our duty to give back to the community that so graciously provides for us. It’s my time to give back.
“I was raised here, went to school here, worship here. I have worked my whole life (minus three years) here, and I am raising my family here. Defiance is home.
“I am so proud of our community, and we need to become the school of choice for the area. We need to celebrate the things we do great, but also need to recognize the problems and start working on them. Our teachers and students deserve better. We need to strive to be better. We need to work toward exceeding expectations with our school. It is going to take a lot of work and thinking outside the box, but if we set goals and work toward them we can accomplish anything. We need to be transparent and not hide our issues, but put them out there so all can see them and then watch as we make improvements on them together.
“I have led many improvement task forces throughout my career, and am looking forward to this challenge. I will be an approachable school board member that is ready to listen.
Top goals: “As a current appointed board member, I have already begun assisting in the strategic plan. It is important that we focus on our current report card from the state and make strides to guide the district in finding viable solutions to accomplish these improvements. Our students deserve this. We need to be sure our teachers are part of every plan. Their voices need to play a larger role in our improvement processes.
“We need to focus on teaching skilled trades beyond what is offered at Four County. We need to partner with local businesses and industries and find what trades they are having trouble filling and work to begin these programs at our schools. Have more shadowing opportunities for our kids so they have a better idea of what they want to do after graduating. We need to continue to work with Defiance CIC and see how we can help facilitate workforce development.
“Work on fiscal responsibilities. Ensure that our financial forecasts are aimed at being financially responsible, but also aimed at our kid’s future. Make sure the budget fulfills the mission, not the budget driving the mission. Where do we want to be in five years? Make sure we have a plan and that our finances are tied into the plan. They have to grow hand in hand.”
Michael Wahl
Age: 34
Address: 298 Oak Ridge Lane
Education: 2003 graduate, Defiance High School; 2007 graduate, Miami (Ohio) University; 2010 graduate, University of Toledo
Family: wife, Stephanie; son, Calvin
Occupation: attorney and partner with Clemens, Korhn, Liming & Warncke Ltd., Defiance
Previous political office: none
Reason for seeking office: “As a parent of a future Defiance student, and a community member, I believe that strong schools are the most important element to the continued success and development of the Defiance area. I have benefited a great deal from the education which I received at Defiance, and I want to help ensure that my son, and all other current and future Defiance students, have even better opportunities.
“I have a diverse background of experience which has prepared me well to serve on the school board. I have served on the board of trustees of the Defiance Public Library since 2013, serving as its president since 2017. I have also served on the boards of the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce, the Hicksville Rotary Club and the ProMedica Defiance Hospital Foundation. I have worked with students and staff at our schools in many capacities, including: participation in the student mentoring program, volunteering through Junior Achievement, the Amazing Shake, and Finances 101, and serving as an active member of the successful Defiance City Schools levy committee and strategic planning core team. Finally, my experience as an attorney includes extensive work with local juvenile courts, which has given me a unique perspective on the challenges faced by many of the students and families in our district.”
Top goals: “1. Student support: The safety and well-being of students is the top priority of every school district. Due in great part to the new facilities in the district, our students have never been physically safer while attending school. However, so many children in our district are at great risk of ‘slipping through the cracks’ when it comes to school performance and success beyond high school. In many cases, this is due to outside factors, such as lack of support at home. I will ensure that our educators have access to the proper resources to identify these ‘at-risk’ children, and help provide the support necessary to allow these students to thrive.
2. Student achievement: The Ohio School Report Card results significantly underrate the education which is currently provided to our students, and I am certain that the district can earn grades that more accurately reflect the quality of education which our students receive. The district’s strategic plan, which was developed in 2016, contains a roadmap to improve these scores, and it is important that the school board provide sufficient support in order to continue with implementation of the plan. I will strive to provide support for our educators, so that they can continue to provide the best education possible to all students in our district.
3. Career development: Positive strides in the area of career development have been made recently, with both educators and business professionals encouraging students to evaluate all available post-secondary options, which may include community college, trade school and/or directly entering the workforce, rather than a traditional four-year college. Local government officials and business leaders are committed to educating our students as to available opportunities, and it is vital that the school board foster these relationships. I will encourage our administrators and educators to continue promoting alternatives for students who are not able to, or interested in, attending a four-year college, and I will work with local government officials and business leaders, to ensure that the school district is fully taking advantage of the resources which may be available.”
