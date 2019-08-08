NAPOLEON — One of the noteworthy highlights of fall election filings in Henry County this week is who is not seeking re-election.

The filing deadline for candidates and issues to be placed on the November ballot passed at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and in Liberty Center a familiar name was not on the list of candidate. Long-time Mayor Max Fetterman has chosen not to run in November.

His term will expire at year’s end, and two candidates have stepped up to replace him.

They are Gerald Branson II and Landis Burmeister, who will battle for a four-year term beginning in January.

Elsewhere, five candidates have filed for Holgate Local Board of Education, including all three incumbents, and a competitive contest has emerged for Malinta Village Council, with five candidates for two seats.

Information provided by the Henry County Board of Elections Wednesday noted a compilation of “certified candidates” only, so the following list may not be inclusive of candidates and issues filed before the deadline passed.

If other names and issues need to be added, The Crescent-News will publish the information at a later date.

The list of candidates certified by the county’s board of election by Wednesday afternoon, include:

Boards of Education

Northwest ESC, District 5

(elect one)

Jim George

Liberty Center Local

(elect two)

Jeff Benson (inc.)

Todd Spangler (inc.)

Holgate Local

(elect three)

Adam Eis

Thomas Kelly (inc.)

Bryan Post

Gregory Thomas (inc.)

Steven Thomas (inc.)

Napoleon Area

(elect two)

Erika Damman

Michael Wesche (inc.)

Patrick Henry Local

(elect two)

Mark Feehan

Konnie Meyer (inc.)

Municipal offices

Napoleon

Mayor

Jason Maassel (inc.)

Council

(elect three)

Daniel Baer (inc.)

John Durham

Jeff Mires

Deshler

Mayor

Stephen Gibson (inc.)

Clerk-treasurer

Lisa Sugg (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

Duff Altman

Robert George (inc.)

Teresa Lederer

BPA

(elect two)

Dennis Bremer (inc.)

Bernard George (inc.)

Florida

Mayor

No candidates certified

Council

(elect three)

No candidates certified

Clerk-treasurer

No candidates certified

BPA

(elect two)

No candidates certified

Hamler

Mayor

No candidates certified

Council

No candidates certified

BPA

(elect two)

No candidates certified

Holgate

Mayor

Ronald Tijerina

Council

(elect two)

Jeremy Garcia

Sara Salaz

Elva Wyandt

Liberty Center

Mayor

Gerald Branson II

Landis Burmeister

Council

(elect two)

No candidates certified

Malinta

Mayor

Curtis Badgley

Terry Wulff

Clerk-treasurer

Deb Wulff (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

Jody Bowman

Rick Baden

Jan Hemsoth

Tracy McDaniels

Donnie Rentz

BPA

(elect two)

Rick Baden (inc.)

McClure

Mayor

Dean Dawson (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Kristina Kryder

Council

(elect two)

Paul Gray (inc.)

New Bavaria

Mayor

No candidates certified

Council

(elect three)

No candidates certified

Township offices

(elect one trustee, one fiscal officer each)

Bartlow

Trustee

Nathan Panning (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Diane Hoops (inc.)

Damascus

Trustee

Nathan Johnson

Lee Gobrogge

Fiscal officer

Terence Green (inc.)

Dennis Ehlers

Flatrock

Trustee

Charles Eberle (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Anne Taylor (inc.)

Freedom

Trustee

Scott Van Valkenburg (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Dennis Bockelman (inc.)

Harrison

Trustee

Bradley Kinder (inc.)

Fiscal officer

RaAnn Bauman (inc.)

Liberty

Trustee

Steven Clapp (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Jacob Clapp

Marion

Trustee

Joshua Michaelis

R. Scott Schwiebert (inc.)

Ronald Schwiebert

Fiscal officer

Deborah Glore (inc.)

Monroe

Trustee

Kent Badenhop (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Charles Seller (inc.)

Napoleon

Trustee

Kevin Gerken (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Edwin Wachtman

Lisa Wagner

Pleasant

Trustee

Daniel Keeterle (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Tyler Thomas (inc.)

Richfield

Trustee

David Flowers (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Debra Shepard (inc.)

Ridgeville

Trustee

Peggy Yoder (inc.)

Fiscal officer

No candidates certified

Washington

Trustee

Harold Conner (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Patricia Myers (inc.)

