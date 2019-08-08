NAPOLEON — One of the noteworthy highlights of fall election filings in Henry County this week is who is not seeking re-election.
The filing deadline for candidates and issues to be placed on the November ballot passed at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and in Liberty Center a familiar name was not on the list of candidate. Long-time Mayor Max Fetterman has chosen not to run in November.
His term will expire at year’s end, and two candidates have stepped up to replace him.
They are Gerald Branson II and Landis Burmeister, who will battle for a four-year term beginning in January.
Elsewhere, five candidates have filed for Holgate Local Board of Education, including all three incumbents, and a competitive contest has emerged for Malinta Village Council, with five candidates for two seats.
Information provided by the Henry County Board of Elections Wednesday noted a compilation of “certified candidates” only, so the following list may not be inclusive of candidates and issues filed before the deadline passed.
If other names and issues need to be added, The Crescent-News will publish the information at a later date.
The list of candidates certified by the county’s board of election by Wednesday afternoon, include:
Boards of Education
Northwest ESC, District 5
(elect one)
Jim George
Liberty Center Local
(elect two)
Jeff Benson (inc.)
Todd Spangler (inc.)
Holgate Local
(elect three)
Adam Eis
Thomas Kelly (inc.)
Bryan Post
Gregory Thomas (inc.)
Steven Thomas (inc.)
Napoleon Area
(elect two)
Erika Damman
Michael Wesche (inc.)
Patrick Henry Local
(elect two)
Mark Feehan
Konnie Meyer (inc.)
Municipal offices
Napoleon
Mayor
Jason Maassel (inc.)
Council
(elect three)
Daniel Baer (inc.)
John Durham
Jeff Mires
Deshler
Mayor
Stephen Gibson (inc.)
Clerk-treasurer
Lisa Sugg (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
Duff Altman
Robert George (inc.)
Teresa Lederer
BPA
(elect two)
Dennis Bremer (inc.)
Bernard George (inc.)
Florida
Mayor
No candidates certified
Council
(elect three)
No candidates certified
Clerk-treasurer
No candidates certified
BPA
(elect two)
No candidates certified
Hamler
Mayor
No candidates certified
Council
No candidates certified
BPA
(elect two)
No candidates certified
Holgate
Mayor
Ronald Tijerina
Council
(elect two)
Jeremy Garcia
Sara Salaz
Elva Wyandt
Liberty Center
Mayor
Gerald Branson II
Landis Burmeister
Council
(elect two)
No candidates certified
Malinta
Mayor
Curtis Badgley
Terry Wulff
Clerk-treasurer
Deb Wulff (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
Jody Bowman
Rick Baden
Jan Hemsoth
Tracy McDaniels
Donnie Rentz
BPA
(elect two)
Rick Baden (inc.)
McClure
Mayor
Dean Dawson (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Kristina Kryder
Council
(elect two)
Paul Gray (inc.)
New Bavaria
Mayor
No candidates certified
Council
(elect three)
No candidates certified
Township offices
(elect one trustee, one fiscal officer each)
Bartlow
Trustee
Nathan Panning (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Diane Hoops (inc.)
Damascus
Trustee
Nathan Johnson
Lee Gobrogge
Fiscal officer
Terence Green (inc.)
Dennis Ehlers
Flatrock
Trustee
Charles Eberle (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Anne Taylor (inc.)
Freedom
Trustee
Scott Van Valkenburg (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Dennis Bockelman (inc.)
Harrison
Trustee
Bradley Kinder (inc.)
Fiscal officer
RaAnn Bauman (inc.)
Liberty
Trustee
Steven Clapp (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Jacob Clapp
Marion
Trustee
Joshua Michaelis
R. Scott Schwiebert (inc.)
Ronald Schwiebert
Fiscal officer
Deborah Glore (inc.)
Monroe
Trustee
Kent Badenhop (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Charles Seller (inc.)
Napoleon
Trustee
Kevin Gerken (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Edwin Wachtman
Lisa Wagner
Pleasant
Trustee
Daniel Keeterle (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Tyler Thomas (inc.)
Richfield
Trustee
David Flowers (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Debra Shepard (inc.)
Ridgeville
Trustee
Peggy Yoder (inc.)
Fiscal officer
No candidates certified
Washington
Trustee
Harold Conner (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Patricia Myers (inc.)
