Putnam County Republicans have one contested primary to decide on March 17 — for county recorder.
The candidates are Lori Rayle of rural Ottawa and Troy Recker of rural Continental.
Rayle makes note of her experience in the recorder’s office, where she has been deputy recorder for the past 15 years. However, during the past 18 months, she has assumed the duties of the current recorder (Cathy Recker) because the latter has been ill.
At the same time, Rayle explained in an email, she has continued to undertake her duties as the office’s chief deputy.
“I have the full support of the current recorder’s staff,” she stated. “I have a good working relationship with the other county offices who we work closely with to maintain the accuracy of the records.”
Her opponent also has considerable experience in Putnam County government — but in another office. Recker served as a deputy engineer in the county’s engineer’s office from 1990-2015.
Employed now with Bockrath & Associates Engineering and Surveying, LLC in Ottawa, Recker also has served as a volunteer with the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio Christian Ministries.
And he is a veteran, having served as U.S. Army tank mechanic from 1983-87.
Both have been politically active as they are members of the Putnam County Republican Party Central Committee, while Rayle also is vice chair of the county’s Republican Women’s Club.
Profiles of each candidate in the March 17 Republican Party primary follow:
Troy Recker
Age: 54
Address: 02649 Road 22-B, Continental
Education: 1983 graduate, Ottawa-Glandorf High School; 1992 graduate, Owens Technical College, associate degree in civil engineering; 1998 graduate, Bowling Green State University, bachelor of science degree in technology
Family: wife, Cathy; two daughters, Madelyn and Emma
Occupation: employee of Bockrath & Associates Engineering and Surveying LLC, Ottawa, since 2015
Previous political offices: Monroe Township, Putnam County Republican Party Central Committee member since 2014
Reason for seeking office: “I have 30 years of property records experience including 25 years of public service as a Putnam County deputy engineer where I maintained public records. While serving the residents of Putnam County my responsibilities included county, township and village map updates, survey plat and deed review, records retention and planning.
“Currently, I hold a position with Bockrath & Associates Engineering and Surveying in Ottawa where my duties include property records research, survey plat and easement preparation, contract document preparation, grant writing and procurement, and construction management. That combination of public and private experience has given me a unique perspective on how to operate the recorder’s office to better serve the residents of Putnam County.
“My experience is much deeper than searching and filing property records. I have an in-depth knowledge of preparing and reviewing surveys, easements and legal descriptions. My many years of maintaining and updating county, township and village maps will allow me to assist the county residents in ways others cannot. I am familiar with the surrounding counties’ GIS and recording systems which will enable me to incorporate the best features of those practices into the recording system for Putnam County.
“I would like to use my experience, qualifications and meticulous nature to enhance the office for the benefit of the people of Putnam County. I am committed to preserving, maintaining and enhancing accurate, accessible records with prompt and friendly service.”
Top goals: “My short-term goals are to enhance customer service, make the records readily accessible and record searching as uncomplicated as possible. My long-term goals include incorporating links to the property records with our county’s GIS software, and continue making older records available online, including those that may be difficult to read. I would also like to expand and streamline the eRecording process.”
Lori Rayle
Age: 58
Address: 1758 Road K1, Ottawa
Education: graduate, Pandora-Gilboa High School
Family: husband, Dan; three children
Occupation: chief deputy, Putnam County Recorder’s Office
Previous political offices: Putnam County Republican Party Central Committee
Reason for seeking office: “I am seeking election for recorder to create a seamless transition for Putnam County. I have assumed the duties of the recorder for the last 18 months, due to the unfortunate illness of the recorder. I have worked side by side with Cathy Recker, the current recorder, for the past 15 years. We, the staff, have kept the office running without interruption during these difficult times.
“We have been through four software conversions, and I am the only candidate with experience in the daily operations of the recorder’s office.
“I am the only candidate with experience in the recorder’s office. My experience, leadership, commitment and knowledge of the daily operations in the recorder’s office would make me the right choice for your new Putnam County recorder.”
Top goals: “The recorder’s office entered into a new contract with Harris Recording Solutions. Our records date back to the 1830s, and Harris offered a program that we will be using to scan into our online records many of the older records which will make those historical documents available online. My goal as your new Putnam County recorder will be to have this project completed in five years.
“We also are currently working with the Putnam County GIS coordinator to link parcel numbers to deeds to make it easier to search your property deed.”
