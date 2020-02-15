One candidate in Defiance County’s sheriff race wants to keep his present law enforcement position; the other wants to return to the department he once served.
The two seeking the Republican Party nomination on March 17 are first-term incumbent Doug Engel and former sheriff’s deputy Gary Plotts, a reigning county commissioner.
The winner on March 17 will advance to the November election, but may face no further opposition at the polls in the ultimate quest for a four-year term beginning in January 2021 as no other candidates have yet emerged.
The two law enforcement officers served alongside each other for 14 years in the sheriff’s office, where Plotts was a deputy from 2001-15.
Now, he is Oakwood’s police chief, having taken that position in July 2017, but he’s had some recent electoral success himself.
Plotts stepped down from the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office in 2015 — last serving as the agency’s DARE officer — to mount a successful campaign for county commissioner. He won the Republican Party nomination for the seat in March 2016, defeating a long-serving incumbent.
That effectively won him one of the county’s three commissioner seats as he faced no opposition in the 2016 general election. He began his present term as commissioner, which expires at year’s end, in January 2017.
Engel, who has an associate’s degree in law enforcement technology from the University of Toledo, progressed steadily through department ranks after he was hired as a deputy in 1984, becoming a sergeant in 1988, lieutenant in 1996, captain in 2001, major in 2004 and chief deputy in 2009 before winning a contested election in 2016.
He oversaw the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit, composed of law enforcement officers from throughout the region, for more than a decade (starting in 2002), and he still is the technical head of the unit, although it’s now directed by Max Nofziger.
Democrats have fielded no candidate for sheriff, although an Independent or write-in could still emerge before their respective filing deadlines pass in March and August.
The ultimate winner of the sheriff’s seat in November will get a four-year term beginning in January.
Profiles of the two candidates follow:
Doug Engel
Age: 58
Address: 996 Standley Road, Defiance
Education: 1980 graduate, Ayersville High School; 1983 graduate, University of Toledo, associate degree in Law Enforcement Technology; OPOTA law enforcement certificate; Allen County K-9 Academy; Northwestern University Traffic Institute; certified sheriff’s training.
Family: wife, Pam; son, Nicholas; daughter, Brittni (Robbie) George
Occupation: Defiance County sheriff
Previous political offices: Defiance County sheriff since January 2017; Defiance County Republican Party Central Committee member since 2010
Reason for seeking office: “To continue my commitment to the citizens of Defiance County by providing a safe place to live and raise a family. As sheriff, I will apply my leadership and management experience to continue the high standards of law enforcement in Defiance County.”
Top goals: “1. Continue the high standards of law enforcement that the citizens of Defiance have become accustomed to. I will continue to improve the communications system for all first responders, including the case management, MARCs radio system.
“2. Continue meeting with all school administrations, and assist with the improvements of security, making each school a great learning environment.
“3. Remain financially sound, while progressing the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office into the world of investigating complex cyber-crimes.
“4. Continue maintaining all mandated registries such as arson, SORN, violent offenders, along with improving access to obtaining carry conceal permits.
“5. Remain diligently training all employees of the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.
“6. Continue building relationships with other local entities to improve the quality of life throughout Defiance County, such as keeping deputies attending township, village and city council meetings.”
Gary Plotts
Age: 41
Address: 21740 Bowman Road, Defiance
Education: 1997 graduate, Paulding High School; graduate of Ohio Basic Corrections Academy, Firefighter 1A Academy, DARE Officer Academy.
Family: daughters, Hope, Jaden, McKenzie and Emma
Occupation: Defiance County commissioner, Oakwood police chief, Ayersville Local Schools bus driver, owner/instructor of Defiance Drivers Education.
Previous political offices: Defiance County commissioner since January 2017
Reason for seeking office: “My goal, if elected, is to represent you, my neighbors in Defiance County by being a visible member of the community, communicating and working with the residents of the county with the goals of bringing stability, future growth and public awareness to the sheriff’s office. I will be open and actively communicating with the residents of Defiance County and the department heads for the betterment of the community we serve.”
Top goals: “1. Stability: good quality, well-trained, experienced law enforcement officers have been hard to come by in recent years. Retaining these officers once they are acquired is central to providing high quality service to the residents of Defiance County. I will offer as much training as possible to the officers and will encourage all officers to grow into the future leadership roles. This not only enhances the services we provide, but is also fiscally sound.
“2. Future growth: I believe the Explorer program can be a huge asset to encourage our younger generation to become active with law enforcement. Many Explorer programs across Ohio have been implemented to generate this interest. I will attempt to implement the Explorer program in Defiance County in an effort to begin building a solid base with our area youth who are interested in the career that I have dedicated my life to.
“3. Public awareness: I will engage the public by promoting programs such as the civilian ride-along program. I will regularly attend public engagements for the citizens’ benefit. I will encourage my deputies to do the same and will enable them to reach out to other community leaders, as well as our citizenry. This not only encourages awareness of what the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office is doing, but also improves our residents’ safety and security.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.