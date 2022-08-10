Two new stretches of roads are being built in Defiance County, though the work isn't as trailblazing as that may sound.
The project represents a relocation of two existing roads (Tittle and Ashwood) just west of Defiance on the old U.S. 24 route (now Defiance County Road 424).
Each presently cross the CSX Railroad on opposite sides of Road 424, but Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter's office wanted to make the roads run parallel to the railroad to eliminate the crossings.
A fatal crash at the Tittle Road CSX crossing some years ago and a near-miss more recently got the state's attention, according to Schlatter. State officials wanted to add crossing gates at both crossings on Tittle and Ashwood, but his office — which conducted the engineering and design for the project — offered the idea of closing the crossings and relocating short portions of the roads.
"The plan they came up with was to install lights and gates," explained Schlatter. "Our suggestion was this type of solution would be a better investment because maybe it would eliminate the crossing ... ."
When the work is done, the two roads will connect to Road 424 on opposite sides of the former federal route — just as they do now — but they will be much closer to each other. Whereas they now touch Road 424 nearly one mile apart, this will be reduced to about 100 feet when the project is completed.
In future, Tittle Road will intersect Road 424 just east of the CSX crossing there, whereas it is west of it now. And Ashwood Road will intersect Road 424 west of the CSX crossing, instead of east of there.
The new portions of road will be built by three contractors: Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon; Tri Mor Corp., Twinsburg; and Ward Construction Co., Leipsic.
Vernon Nagel is now working on the necessary grading for the new road stretches — the first step — while Tri Mor will undertake cement stabilization work, utilizing churned up road materials and a cement mixture to put down the new roads' bases.
Things will be finished off with a chip/seal surface put down by Ward Construction in a process where crushed stone is placed atop liquid asphalt.
According to Schlatter, the project cost for both roads is about $300,000 with CSX Railroad and the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio covering this. The only local cost in the project is the engineer office's participation in the planning and design work.
One reason for the construction method chosen is that the cement stabilization/chip-seal option is a cheaper method and the roads do not receive a lot of traffic.
Tittle Road, for example, which runs north from Road 424, dead ends after less than a mile or so. Ashwood Road, which runs south from Road 424, also dead-ends after a short stretch. Previously, it had continued for about two miles before connecting to Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, but the road was severed when the new four-lane U.S. 24 was built.
Schlatter said traffic counts on each road are "very low."
