• Defiance County
Road closures:
The Defiance Engineer's Office has announced two road closures for culvert replacement: Openlander Road between Scott and Ney Williams Center Road, and Farmer Mark Road between Fort Street Road and Ohio 18. Both closures will be today, weather permitting.
