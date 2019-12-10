Two outgoing Defiance County officials and the two new hires who will replace them were recognized at county commissioners’ Monday meeting.
Earlier, commissioners fielded concerns from Milford Township residents on a prospective new Cooper Farms facility in their neighborhood and adopted the county’s 2020 general fund along with a Richland Township annexation into Defiance (see related stories page A1).
During their Monday afternoon session, commissioners met first with Greg Reinhart, retiring county wastewater supervisor, and his replacement, Brad Fritch.
The county’s wastewater supervisor for the past 17 years, Reinhart is finishing a four-year term this month as Paulding’s elected mayor, and will become the City of Van Wert’s wastewater superintendent in January. He also had a 14 1/2-year stint as Paulding’s wastewater superintendent before coming to Defiance County.
Commissioners thanked Reinhart for his service.
Known for his distinctive laugh, he responded that “I’ve met a lot of nice people over here.” He said he had considered a run for county commissioner, but “it just worked out different.”
Fritch has approximately 20 years in the wastewater field. He was most recently employed by the Henry County Water and Sewer District, but spent most of his time (about 17 1/2 years) with the Village of Edgerton.
Shortly after their session Monday with Reinhart and Fritch, commissioners met with Tina Hiler, outgoing county senior services director, and her replacement, Amy Francis.
Hiler became director in 2004, and worked with senior services for 38 years total.
Commissioners also thanked Hiler for her service.
“It’s been an honor,” she said. “It really has. ... It’s been a blast too, honestly. I’ve met some of the most amazing people that you could possibly imagine to work with and to meet. So, I’ve been honored.”
During Hiler’s time, she saw Defiance’s senior center move from a home at 700 Jefferson Ave. in Defiance to the renovated former Spencer Elementary School on Broadway Avenue. Senior services maintains a location there as well as one at 708 E. High St. in Hicksville, and relies on a countywide levy for much of its funding.
“Well, it’s been under your leadership that I think this thing’s blossomed, and we really appreciate it,” Commissioner Mick Pocratsky told Hiler.
A renowned horseshoe pitcher herself, Francis is the wife of world horseshoe champion Alan Francis, who’s won more than 20 global titles. Both are in the National Horseshoe Pitching Association Hall of Fame.
Francis lives in Defiance, and was most recently employed by Defiance College.
She began her new employment as the county’s new senior services director on Nov. 4, while Fritch came on board as wastewater superintendent on Nov. 12. County commissioners approved the hires with resolutions on Oct. 31.
While Francis and Fritch are already working in their positions, they won’t actually be on their own until Jan. 1 as Hiler and Reinhart are still on the job until Dec. 31.
In another matter Monday, commissioners met with Russ Herman, assistant county prosecutor, for an update on legal matters.
