Defiance police officers jumped in to help an elderly man and woman to safety after the vehicle they were in entered the pond at Kettering Hills on Tuesday. Here first responders work to get the two to safety.
Two elderly individuals were rescued on Tuesday afternoon from a vehicle submerged in water.
At approximately 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, the Defiance Fire Department was dispatched to 1302 Byrnwyck Court in the Kettering Hills subdivision for a car that was submerged in water in the large pond there. Fire Chief Bill Wilkins said that mutual aid was called upon arrival.
"Dispatch called us to a car in the water," said Wilkins. "We requested the mutual assistance of the Jewell Township water rescue as part of normal procedure."
Before the crew could get in the water one of the occupants, an elderly man, broke one of the vehicle windows and was able to free himself from the vehicle.
Police officers realized immediately what was happening and jumped into the water to help the man get to safety. The elderly man was heard to say, "I blacked out."
As he was taken to the shore, another officer broke another window and freed an elderly woman from the vehicle and got her to the shore safely as well.
Both individuals were treated by EMTs from South Richland. The couple were taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional for further treatment.
Wilkins said that the Defiance County Sheriff's Office also assisted at the scene.
"The dive team from the sheriff's office were also at the accident," added Wilkins. "They assisted with the towing of the vehicle after the rescue."
