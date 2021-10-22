DESHLER — Voters in this Henry County community are choosing from among five candidates for four village council seats and deciding two tax renewals this year.
The council candidates are Kolby Seemann, Clint Smith, James Suber, Karen Weber and Michael Woods. Only Suber and Woods are incumbents.
The winners on Nov. 2 will receive four-year terms beginning in January.
They will join Robert George and Teresa Lederer whose seats will be on the ballot in November 2023. The mayor's position is held by Steve Gibson whose seat is up for election in November 2023 as well.
Incumbent Richard McCance is not seeking re-election this year nor is Pam Abrams who was appointed to replace Mark Schwiebert after he stepped down before his term was due to expire at the end of 2021.
A seat on the village's board of public affairs is up for election this year too, but only incumbent Mark Feehan is seeking that. He will join two others on the board, Bernie George and Dave Petersen.
Additionally, Deshler voters are being asked to approve two longstanding 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levies for park-related matters. One will help maintain the village swimming pool on North Oak Street; the other supports parks and recreation throughout the village.
Each levy brings in about $10,000 per year, according to the village's fiscal officer, Lisa Sugg. The parks levy has been on the books for 50 years; the pool levy for 40, she noted.
"We do a lot of work and upkeep in our parks every year," said Sugg. "Without this money (funds) would have to come from our income tax or general fund, so we definitely like having this extra money. It just makes things so much easier. It's been wonderful, and the residents have always approved it."
"It's important for them (the levies) to continue to maintain the upkeep on the parks," said the village's community development director, Don Parsons.
