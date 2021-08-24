NAPOLEON — The task of replacing Henry County’s common pleas court judge is now in Gov. Mike DeWine’s hands.
Judge John Collier is due to officially retire on Sept. 1, more than a year before his six-year term expires at the end of 2022. During a previous interview with The Crescent-News, he cited an ailing back as the main reason for his early departure.
As Collier is a Republican, this decision left Henry County’s GOP party with the duty of finding potential replacements.
According to Henry County’s Republican Party chairman, Steve Kryder, five candidates emerged with one withdrawing, but the central committee has recommended two names to DeWine. The governor now has the responsibility of choosing one of them for the seat.
“It might take 3-4 months,” explained Kryder. “It’s a long vetting process they go through. What they told me is it may take 3-4 months. I have no idea when that will be.”
Whoever is named Henry County’s next common pleas judge will serve the remainder of Collier’s unexpired term. An election for a new six-year term — beginning in 2023 — will be held in November 2022.
“There was definitely interest,” said Kryder. “We were happy with the number of people we had. The committee was thorough in their review of their resumes and questioned them with some vigor. So they made the recommendation based on that.”
Collier had stepped aside from the bench in recent weeks, with visiting judges handling common pleas cases. The court has four visiting judges lined up to handle the workload until Collier’s replacement takes over, according to Kryder.
