OTTAWA — Only two Putnam County offices will see more than one candidate on the ballot in the March 17 primary election.
The filing deadline for candidates to appear on the March ballot was 4 p.m. Wednesday. Board of election members will meet on Monday to review the petitions for certification.
Write-in candidates have until Aug. 24 to declare their intentions for the general election.
The spot for county recorder drew the most interest with three candidates filing for the chance to win the seat.
Dawn Maag was the lone Democrat to file, while Republicans Lori Rayle and Troy Recker (inc.) also filed for the seat.
The race for a seat on the bench in the common pleas probate/juvenile court also will see a pair of candidates run.
Current Judge Michael Borer will again run for the seat with a term commencing on Feb. 9, 2021, while Matthew Cunningham also will be on the ballot.
In uncontested races, Brian Siefker is the lone filing candidate for sheriff, while Michael Lammers and Vincent Schroeder are the lone candidates for two county commissioners’ seats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.