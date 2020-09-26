The two candidates in the race for Putnam County recorder this fall each believe their experience make them the best choice.
They are Republican Lori Rayle of rural Ottawa, the office’s chief deputy recorder, and Democrat Dawn Maag of Ottawa, a paralegal with the Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office.
Rayle noted that she has been deputy recorder for the past 15 years, but during the past two she has assumed the duties of the current recorder (Cathy Recker) because the latter became ill.
Rayle won the contested Putnam County Republican Party primary for the recorder’s nomination in April defeating Troy Recker, Cathy Recker’s husband.
Maag, who was unopposed for her party’s nomination in the spring, stated that she has spent 17 years in the legal profession, serving as a paralegal for two real estate law firms.
And during the last 11 years she’s been a deputy clerk for two Putnam County Probate and Juvenile Court judges, in addition to her present employment with the prosecutor’s office.
The winner on Nov. 3 will win a four-year term beginning in January.
Listed are profiles of each candidate:
Dawn Maag
Age: 46
Address: 1350 N. Perry St., Ottawa
Education: graduate, Ottawa-Glandorf High School; graduate, University of Northwestern Ohio, associate of applied business degree with major in legal assisting.
Family: husband, Tim; son, Cooper
Occupation: paralegal with the Putnam County prosecutor’s office
Previous political offices: none listed
Party affiliation: Democrat
Reason for seeking office: “One of my reasons for seeking office is that it is a natural fit with my formal education and experience in real estate law. Also, and just as importantly, I have a desire to serve and give back to my community. I am not a politician, I am a public servant.”
Top goals: “One of my goals as Putnam County recorder will be to provide great service to attorneys, title search companies and the general public by recording, organizing and safekeeping all records relating to ownership in land and liens upon it. I believe this can be done with good leadership, working closely with staff and attention to detail.
“Another goal of mine will be to keep pace with the continuous advancement of technology without a major budget increase. Being proactive in educating myself with new developments in technology and fiscal responsibility will be the key to achieving this goal.
“Finally, and maybe most importantly, my goal will be to make the Putnam County Recorder’s Office the best it can be. I believe, to achieve this goal, Putnam County needs a leader. As Putnam County recorder, I will lead by example with clarity, decisiveness and transparency. I believe I am, with my education, experience and integrity, the most qualified candidate to do so.”
Lori Rayle
Age: 59
Address: 1758 Road K1, Ottawa
Education: graduate, Pandora-Gilboa High School
Family: husband, Dan; three children
Occupation: chief deputy recorder, Putnam County Recorder’s Office
Previous political offices: Putnam County Republican Party Central Committee
Party affiliation: Republican
Reason for seeking office: “To bring my 15 years of experience in the recorder’s office and my experience as chief deputy recorder to the residents of Putnam County. I am the only candidate with relevant experience, and am seeking the position of recorder to ensure a seamless transition for the recorder’s office and for the residents of Putnam County.
“The last two years I have assumed all daily responsibilities of the county recorder, which will enable me to utilize my knowledge and experience to continue the quality of service that the Putnam County residents have come to rely on.”
Top goals: “The records held in the recorder’s office date back to the mid-1830s, and we are currently preparing to scan many of the historical records, which will make searching online easier for attorneys, title searchers and genealogists alike.
“One of my long-term goals will be back scanning older documents.
“I am also in the process of working with the Putnam County GIS coordinator to link parcel numbers to deeds. This will make it easier to search a property deed online.
“I would also like to have older historical books restored to preserve county land records.”
