Two meetings have been scheduled by the Defiance city government to address concerns about the future of Northtowne Estates.
Residents of the manufactured home community on the city's northside have been invited to attend the meetings set for Thursday (from 6:30-8 p.m.) and March 10 (from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) at the city council chambers, 631 Perry St.
According to information provided by the city, the purpose of the meetings is to "dispel any incorrect information regarding the park, let residents know the real health concerns, getting updates on where things stand with potential decisions," and help residents complete "housing assessments."
The Defiance County Health Department has declared the park a "public nuisance" due to the health concerns, while City Administrator Jeff Leonard issued several citations against the owners (Defiance Partners LLC) for concerns related to storm water runoff and human sewage.
The owners also have been cited by the Ohio Department of Commerce, which licenses manufactured home parks, for a number of violations. These relate to the condition of the park's streets and the presence of trash throughout.
Defiance Partners LLC has been given a timeframe to fix the problems.
The citations, unless corrected, could lead to the park's closure. With that possibility in mind, officials from Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) and the Defiance Dream Center have been invited to the upcoming public meetings.
NOCAC's Angie Franklin will be among those attending, and her agency's purpose is to take a housing needs assessment. This will require cooperation from Northtowne Estates residents to determine what residents might qualify for grant funds to assist with homelessness.
She said NOCAC has access to federal money through the Ohio Department of Development to address the problem.
"We've been working with the city since the beginning, and so what we are going to be there for is to offer the opportunity to any residents interested in completing a housing need assessment to collect information about their current situation," she explained. "If there would be a notice to vacate (the park) at some point, we want to be pro-active about that and ready to address the needs each individual has."
As such, she said NOCAC officials are willing to meet with residents after each meeting to take the housing assessments. For residents unable to attend, NOCAC can arrange a meeting at another time, she indicated.
NOCAC can be reached by phone at 419-784-5136.
Meanwhile, the county health department continues to work with the property manager and an environmental remediation company to address the field behind the park where human sewage has been discovered. This has been cordoned off due to the presence of E. coli bacteria.
"We're just waiting on word about when they will get started," said Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken. "We will keep up with them this week and go from there."
The health department board may discuss the matter further during its next regular meeting Tuesday, she indicated.
