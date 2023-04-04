Defiance County commissioners held two public hearings Monday during their regular meeting on a rate increase for tires disposed of at the county landfill.
Commissioners also met with other local officials to discuss the impact of visitors to the county for the 2024 total solar eclipse (see related story this page).
The tire rate increase proposal is a reaction to Henry County commissioners’ decision to raise rates at their facility near Malinta. These went into effect recently and increase tire disposal rates in a range from 10 cents per pound to 15 cents per pound.
The Defiance landfill’s manager — Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter — had informed commissioners previously that he would propose an increase if Henry County raised rates. The reason: tires taken by Defiance County’s landfill are transferred to Henry County which has a tire shredder and gives shreds away free of charge. Defiance County’s landfill would raise the disposal cost for individual passenger vehicle tires off the rim from $2 to $4 while the amounts for tires on rims would increase from $3 to $5, and semi tires would go from $7.50 to $10.
A new classification for delivering vehicles using the landfill scales will be 15 cents per pound, matching Henry County’s amount.
Rates for all others will stay the same. A third public hearing on the proposal is scheduled during commissioners’ regular Thursday session to be held in the Hicksville Village Council room in that town.
Also Monday, commissioners received Schlatter’s regular weekly update. He noted that county highway crews are working on culvert replacements on Arrowsmith Road in preparation for road widening work while berm discing is continuing. Concerning the landfill that he manages, Schlatter reported record intake for March, exceeding the old mark by about 500 cubic yards of waste. He said this is in the top six or seven months ever recorded overall for the landfill. Meanwhile, the landfill’s Monday-Friday hours have changed to 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. due to the transition to spring and longer days. These will be in effect until about Oct. 1.
The landfill also is open from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• awarded a contract ($62,602.32) for crack sealing to Buck Pavement Restoration, LLC, Toledo, and a contract ($141,274.24) for pavement marking to Oglesby Construction, Inc., Norwalk.
• received a legal update from the county prosecutor’s office.
• noted in a news release concerning Monday’s meeting that landowners with property damage can complete a form at the auditor’s office for a valuation deduction (available at https://www.defiance-county.com/auditor/forms/Form26-2022.pdf) while the commissioners office will close at noon on Friday for Good Friday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.