Two projects in downtown Defiance are still on the city government’s drawing board, although one of them remains controversial and its future isn’t certain.
No one in the city can say with certainty how proposed riverfront improvements along the Maumee River might unfold either, but the acquisition of buildings on the west side of Clinton Street’s 100 block for that purpose isn’t in doubt. (The purchase excludes Spanky’s Bar, which will be separated from one of the buildings.)
Located due south of the new Purple Heart Bridge, the buildings are being acquired by the city from property owner Mark Haver who has agreed to an offer, according to Mayor Mike McCann.
Grant funds from the federal and state emergency management agencies will cover most of the purchase and demolition cost, estimated at just under $1 million. The city’s share is 12.5%.
McCann said a city architect (Jerry Overmier) is working on conceptual drawings for what might replace the buildings.
Overmier told The Crescent-News he is composing plans for such things as a small amphitheater, a patio space with outdoor seating, vehicle parking and areas for food trucks (with electricity options) or a farmer’s market. Landscaping for what he described as a “small park area” also might be included.
Public restrooms are another potential feature in part of the area that is not in the flood plain, according to Overmier.
He plans to make a presentation to city officials in about a month.
McCann is supportive of the ongoing effort, noting that “creating vibrancy along our riverfronts is something that has been in multiple strategic plans for decades. I hope we can move it from an idea to a reality.”
Demolition of the buildings could take place this fall.
Elsewhere downtown, the city’s proposal (“Destination Defiance”) to change traffic patterns there is causing a bit of a stir among some business owners. One concern is the impact on parking.
The plan calls for reducing Clinton Street’s lanes between Second Street and Triangle Park to three — a northbound lane, a southbound lane and a center turn lane. The freed up space would be used for a bicycle lane and buffer zone.
The 100 and 200 blocks — between Second Street and the Maumee River — would remain four lanes, but parking on Clinton Street there would be eliminated to make room for the bicycle lane and buffer zone.
This would eliminate 31 parking spaces in those two blocks, while the administration’s plan calls for converting parallel spaces on First Street (between Clinton Street and Wayne Avenue) and on Second Street (between Clinton and Perry streets) to diagonal parking. This would provide eight new parking spaces on those streets by narrowing their width and eliminating turn lanes at Second and Perry, and at First and Clinton, according to the city.
Officials said they have observed parking patterns downtown and find plenty of parking spaces available on a normal day. But they concede that these are not always where downtown patrons may want them, and they could require them to walk a bit to their destinations.
One downtown business that would be impacted is Meek’s Pastry Shop, 315 Clinton St., owned by Bill and Kim Meek.
Kim Meek spoke with The Crescent-News Friday and voiced concern for parking, noting that their business has regular customers who stop by. As elsewhere along Clinton Street, the parking is parallel to the street (and in front of Meek’s).
She also noted a concern about the impact on vehicle traffic, which might be reduced by moving it around the downtown. As for the administration’s desire to slow down traffic through implementation of the proposal, Kim Meek said, “I think if they would change the traffic lights a little bit that would help.”
City officials continue to discuss the matter with downtown business owners. McCann’s administration has met with some of them and held a public session on another occasion. Officials had hoped to convene another such meeting at the Stroede Center for the Arts last month, but this was canceled due to the coronavirus situation.
McCann said the administration won’t move forward on the proposal until it has the opportunity to hold more public presentations. Officials are hoping these can be convened at a later date, and have effectively tabled action until then.
In the meantime, DDVB’s Mack encourages the public’s input on the proposal.
“That plan is the starting point,” she said. “It allows everybody to voice their opinion. I would encourage anybody that has questions to make the phone calls. We’re all happy to answer your questions, and encourage you not to make a determination about the plan until you hear the whole story.”
The project’s estimated construction cost is $455,940. Originally, city officials said the Ohio Department of Transportation would cover this entire expense, but the state has adjusted this to 90%, with the city responsible for that remaining amount, as well as other related costs.
City council would be asked to approve related legislation authorizing the project if the administration continues to move forward on it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.