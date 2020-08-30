Two street-related projects in Defiance — one on Ottawa Avenue and the other on North Clinton Street — will have significant traffic impacts.
Travel travel on North Clinton Street was constricted Saturday morning to one lane each way as the firm Majaac, Inc., Bryan, began working on an Ohio Gas line beneath the intersection of First and Clinton. The lane restrictions continued across the Purple Heart Bridge while traffic on First Street — on both sides of Clinton Street — was blocked off with signs at the intersection.
An employee of the company told The Crescent-News Sunday that a portion of the gas line is being capped and abandoned in preparation for a nearby building demolition project.
Specifically, the city plans to demolish buildings that it is purchasing at 110 Clinton St., 114 Clinton St. and 118 Clinton St., just south of the Maumee River, primarily with grant funds. The gas line had served these buildings and is being abandoned.
Majaac crews accessed the pipeline Saturday with a cut in the street pavement and were working several feet below the surface Sunday to cap the line.
Their work was expected to be completed Sunday with pavement repairs to follow. Majaac employees indicated that the street would reopen Tuesday or Wednesday.
The city expects to demolish the aforementioned buildings this year and establish some kind of public feature along the riverfront. Possibilities include a small amphitheater or park with landscaping.
Meanwhile, an eight-day closure of Ottawa Avenue at the CSX Railroad crossing on Defiance's east side is planned Tuesday. The closure is needed so the crossing can be repaired, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Other CSX crossings in Defiance are expected to be repaired in the near future, according to Mayor Mike McCann.
