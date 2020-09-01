Two street-related projects in Defiance — one on Ottawa Avenue and the other on North Clinton Street — will have significant traffic impacts.
Travel on a portion of North Clinton Street, south of the Maumee River, was constricted to two lanes beginning Saturday morning as the firm Majaac Inc., Bryan, worked on an Ohio Gas line near the intersection of First and Clinton streets. Traffic on First Street — on both sides of Clinton Street — was blocked off with signs at the intersection, although southbound traffic on North Clinton could turn west onto First.
An employee of the company told The Crescent-News Sunday that a portion of the gas line was being capped and abandoned in preparation for a nearby building demolition project.
Specifically, the city plans to demolish buildings that it is purchasing at 110 Clinton St., 114 Clinton St. and 118 Clinton St., just south of the Maumee River, primarily with grant funds. The gas line had served these buildings and is being abandoned.
Majaac crews accessed the pipeline Saturday with a cut in the street pavement and were working several feet below the surface Sunday to cap the line. Concrete was poured for pavement repairs Monday while the city took advantage of the lane restrictions by patching an area of asphalt in front of the courthouse that had been deteriorating.
Majaac employees indicated Sunday that the street would reopen today or Wednesday.
The city expects to demolish the aforementioned buildings this year and establish some kind of public feature along the riverfront. Possibilities include a small amphitheater or park with landscaping.
Meanwhile, an eight-day closure of Ottawa Avenue at the CSX Railroad crossing on Defiance’s east side is scheduled to begin today. The closure is needed so the crossing can be repaired, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Other CSX crossings in Defiance are expected to be repaired in the near future, according to Mayor Mike McCann.
On the front page: A crew from Majaac Inc., Bryan, begins working on an Ohio Gas line project Saturday morning on Defiance’s Clinton and First streets. The line was capped and abandoned.
in preparation for the demolition of three buildings at 110 Clinton St., 114 Clinton St. and 118 Clinton St., which the line had served.
