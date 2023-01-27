Two persons charged in separate rape indictments were sentenced recently in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on lesser charges, and placed on community control.
In one case, Cyrus Siebeneck, 21, 13479 Dohoney Road, was placed on intensive supervised probation for five years by Judge Joseph Schmenk on two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony; and two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony.
Probationary terms include that he have no unsupervised contact with juveniles without his supervising officer's permission and no contact with the victims or the victims' families.
He also was classified as a tier III sexual offender, requiring him to register his address with authorities every 90 days for life, while a prison term of 13 years was reserved in case Siebenck violates terms of community control.
Siebeneck pleaded guilty to the charges on Nov. 22 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
The sexual battery charges were amended from rape, each a first-degree felony, while two additional counts of rape, each a first-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray's office and Siebeneck's attorney, Ian Weber of Defiance.
An August county grand jury indictment had alleged that Siebeneck engaged in sexual conduct with a victim who's "ability to resist or consent was substantially impaired because of a mental or physical condition," and that he had forced sexual contact with two persons "by force or threat of force."
In an unrelated case, Kevin Moore, 30, 609 Elbert St., appeared for sentencing on charges of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony; and sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor.
He was placed on intensive supervised probation by Schmenk for four years with a 54-month prison term reserved in case he violates community control sanctions. He also was classified as a tier I sexual offender which requires him to register his address with authorities annually for 15 years.
Moore, who was represented by Defiance attorney Danny Hill II, had pleaded guilty to the charges on Nov. 17 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
A charge of rape, a first-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Hill and Murray's office.
An August grant jury indictment had alleged that Moore broke into the Kiser Road residence of an adult female acquaintance on July 17, compelled her to engage in sexual conduct and "attempted to cause serious physical harm to the victim."
