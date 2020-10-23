Paulding County voters are deciding two contested races for a pair of commissioner seats this fall.
In one, Republican incumbent Roy Klopfenstein, 59, is facing off against Democrat Franklin Robey, 59, while the other has Democrat Thomas Sinn, 64, battling Republican Clint Vance, 30, winner of the spring GOP primary. The two winners on Nov. 3 will each receive four-year terms beginning in January.
On his way to winning the Republican nomination in the April 28 primary, Vance defeated three-term incumbent Tony Zartman. His victory redeemed a failed attempt in May 2018 to win the GOP nomination for a different commissioner seat that is held by Republican Mark Holtsberry.
A full-time grain farmer with an agricultural degree from Ohio State University, Vance is not a newcomer to elected office, despite his young age. He already has served as a member of the Paulding Exempted Village Schools and Vantage Career Center boards of education.
However, Sinn has held elected office for much longer (more than 35 years) in Latty, where he lives. This includes time as president of village council, as well as serving as the town's mayor for more than 20 years.
And he serves in another local government capacity, which is unelected — zoning inspector for two townships (Benton and Paulding) and the village of Payne.
Sinn told The Crescent-News that moving up to the commissioners office has been a long-term goal of his.
In the other commissioner race, Klopfenstein is seeking a third term, but is opposed by Robey. Both were unopposed for their party's nomination in the spring.
Klopfenstein was last on the ballot in fall 2016, when he was returned to the seat without opposition.
Winners of the above races will join Holtsberry in the commissioners office. His seat is not up for election until 2022.
Profiles of the three candidates (Klopfenstein, Sinn and Vance) who responded to a Crescent-News questionnaire appear below:
Thomas Sinn
Age: 64
Address: 335 Second St., Latty
Education: 1974 graduate, Wayne Trace High School
Family: wife, Laurie; son, Steven; daughter, Stefanie
Occupation: Wayne Trace Schools bus driver, Latty mayor, zoning inspector for Benton and Paulding townships, and Payne Village
Previous political offices: Latty Village Council president since 1979 (with the exception of one four-year term), Latty mayor for more than 20 years
Party affiliation: Democrat
Reason for seeking office: "Growing into a county commissioner role has always been a goal of mine. This gives me the opportunity to be even more involved with the citizens of Paulding County. I will bring a fresh outlook and new view to the office."
Top goals: "Economic development. To work closely with all individuals involved with the growth of Paulding County, new and current businesses.
"Improve communication between villages and townships. Promote positive conversation throughout the county by inviting or visiting those communities regularly.
"Sewer and water concerns. To help and promote and the needs of the local communities."
Clint Vance
Age: 30
Address: 17089 Road 133, Cecil
Education: 2009 graduate, Paulding High School; 2013 graduate, Ohio State University, bachelor of science in agriculture
Family: single
Occupation: full-time grain farmer and substitute bus driver
Previous political offices: Paulding Exempted Village Schools Board of Education, 2014-18; Vantage Career Center Board of Education, 2016-18
Party affiliation: Republican
Reason for seeking office: "I believe Paulding County is at a major crossroads for our future. As the windmills provided some financial relief, our towns and villages continue to crumble. Our youth continue to leave the county because of little to no opportunity. Our businesses continue to have a hard time finding quality employees. The important and much-needed infrastructure continues to get put on hold. And the opioid epidemic continues to show up in our county courts.
"Now, I will be the first to admit that I do not have all the answers to the problems above, however, I can promise you that I will put in the work and time in finding them. With new proposed state legislation; any new windmill project in the county could cease. This is where I believe the county needs a young, inspired and bold leader to look for other avenues of revenue and investment into the county.
"Two-thirds of the seniors I played football with do not live in the county anymore after just 10 years. We must give the youth some ownership in our communities in order to get them to stay, and that could start by putting each student council president on the county's vision board. The county's infrastructure isn’t going to change overnight or even in four years. It will take major investments, however, we must get that conversation started. We have an incredible amount of potential not to!
"The drug issue affects the entire state, however, as a county, we must say we have had enough! We need to use the county resources to the fullest and put the drug dogs into our high schools routinely to send a message, not in Paulding County!
"We need a leader who regularly attends township, village council and school board meetings, not just when it's time for re-election because these folks are the experts in their area of the county. As my opponent is looking to expand on his 40-plus years in government, I believe I can bring a breath of fresh air to the county and be the leader we need at such a crucial time in our county's history."
Top goals: "1. Be a pro-growth leader by supporting and assisting economic development.
"2. Bring a conservative approach and business-like mindset to the county finances and budgeting.
"3. Work with national, state and local leaders to help shape our next 200 years to move Paulding County forward!"
Roy Klopfenstein
Age: 59
Address: 02693 Road 87, Haviland
Education: 1979 graduate, Wayne Trace High School; 1980 graduate, Purdue University agriculture short course
Family: wife, Deborah; four sons
Occupation: farming for more than 40 years
Previous political offices: Paulding County commissioner since 2013
Party affiliation: Republican
Reason for seeking office: "I am seeking this office because of civic duty. Our family has been blessed to be born here, raised here and to live here. Public servants have given of themselves to benefit all of us in the past, it is my way of giving back and hopefully making this county even better in the future for everyone.
"I had the privilege of being raised on a farm working side by side with a caring family and being trained by my dad. My dad grew up during the Depression, and his conservative outlook and spending habits is what I learned from."
Top goals: "People express the most concern over creating jobs, retaining jobs and opportunities for young people to stay or return to the county after their education is completed. We need to make sure we do what we can to bring and retain jobs, remove any obstacles that county government places in their way.
"The continued growth of regulations from our state and federal government are a burden on our villages and townships that needs addressed. As the business managers (the three county commissioners) of the county, we need to look for ways to assist and work together for everyone's benefit in bringing common sense to these regulations, and continue to prepare county government to operate and serve the citizens regardless of obstacles of any crisis."
