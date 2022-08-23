Two of Ohio’s seven supreme court justices visited Defiance Monday amidst a campaign season in which both are opposed in November.
First-term Justice Patrick Fischer — seeking re-election this November and opposed by Terri Jamison for a new six-year term beginning in January — was the guest speaker at Defiance Rotary’s weekly luncheon at VFW Post 3360.
And Sharon Kennedy, re-elected in 2020 and running for the Ohio Supreme Court’s chief justice position in November, attended a fundraiser late Monday afternoon at the Event Studio in downtown Defiance (see below). Kennedy is opposed by another incumbent justice on the court, Jennifer Brunner.
Although the justices are nonpartisan positions, Fischer and Kennedy are Republicans supported by their party while Jamison and Brunner are Democrats receiving support from their party.
A former judge with Ohio’s First District Court of Appeals in Cincinnati from 2010-2017 before he won election to the Ohio Supreme Court in November 2016, Fischer said Monday’s talk was not a “political speech.” Rather, he wanted to explain why “every judge matters.”
In doing so, he recalled his time in private practice with the law firm Keating Muething & Klekamp in his hometown (Cincinnati) when he was involved in a case in front of the U.S. 6th District Court of Appeals concerning election law.
In an exhausting case, Fischer recalled that a federal court ruled 2-1 in the U.S. 6th District Court case, thus showing that “every judge matters.”
Judges, he said, often “deal with decisions that most people don’t want to make.”
A Harvard graduate, Fischer noted the variety of cases a judge might face, including those involving such things as parental custody, insurance, libel, slander and the death penalty.
“Sometimes we have to enforce the death penalty,” he said. “Sometimes the judge has to impose it. And even no matter how bad the person was in committing those murders or murder, it’s still a hard decision. I can tell you I’ve had to decide at three or four in the morning ... on whether a person gets executed at 10 o’clock that morning. That’s a decision a lot of people don’t ever want to make.”
Too, he noted the importance of constitutional questions decided by judges and justices.
“Just think, a federal judge — one federal judge — can stop the president from doing something,” he said. “One state judge can stop the governor from doing something.
“That’s power, that’s authority,” added Fischer, who lamented that despite this, “a lot of people don’t even know who they’re voting for when they go in the voting booth to vote for judge. So, I beg all of you to know who you’re voting for when you vote for judge. You have good judges in this county, and that’s a good thing, but in the future you may not, so try to find out a lot about the judges.
“... because judges matter, not that the General Assembly doesn’t matter, not that the governor or secretary of state, the other executive offices don’t matter, but judges on a day-to-day basis are meting out justice on your behalf in some of the deepest and most important issues of the day. So it’s important to know.”
Speaking of the importance of judges, Fischer noted some recent crime statistics from June-August 2021 in Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati where, he said, homicide rates for that period were higher than in Chicago.
“I hope that matters to you,” said Fischer, who lives with his wife, Jane, in Cincinnati. “It may not be here right now, but it affects a lot of Ohioans.”
Too, Fischer noted that “smash-and-grab” crimes in which “mobs of people “come in and shoplift the place into nothing” have become a problem in some areas.
“It matters,” he said. “It’s going to affect our lives, our kids’ lives and our grandkids’ lives. So please, please pay attention.”
Fisher asked that Rotarians and their guests pray for judges.
In state courts, judges hear millions of cases every year, “so please pray for judges that their God grants them the wisdom and the courage to always make the right decision because it’s not always clear. And a little wisdom from God can only help all of us.”
Later Monday, Justice Kennedy met with local supporters at a fundraiser at the recently remodeled Event Studio at 651 Clinton St., the former Rod Brown Photography building.
Speaking to The Crescent-News via phone on her way to Defiance, Kennedy said her campaign has raised $1.2 million of a goal of $2 million.
“I believe by the end of the month we will almost be there — certainly by October we will be there,” said Kennedy, noting that “there are so many people” that “are helping me in this race.”
As for her campaign with a fellow Ohio Supreme Court justice, Kennedy said she and Brunner are colleagues, and “regardless of how the race turns out we’re going to remain colleagues.” Therefore, “I think cordiality is important.”
Kennedy and Brunner are seeking to replace Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor who is retiring after her term expires on Dec. 31.
