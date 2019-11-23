Two new department heads have joined Defiance County government, replacing two long-time retiring officials.
Amy Francis began her new employment as the county’s new senior services director on Nov. 4, while Brad Fritch came on board as wastewater superintendent on Nov. 12.
County commissioners approved the hires with resolutions on Oct. 31.
While Francis and Fritch are already working in their positions, they won’t actually be on their own until Jan. 1. That’s because Tina Hiler (outgoing senior services director) and Greg Reinhart (outgoing wastewater superintendent) are still on the job until their retirements on Dec. 31.
Commissioners are planning to hold a special session at 1 p.m. Dec. 9 to announce and introduce the new hires.
Both were hired from outside Defiance County government.
A renowned horseshoe pitcher herself, Francis is the wife of world horseshoe champion Alan Francis, who’s won more than 20 global titles. Both are in the National Horseshoe Pitching Association Hall of Fame.
Francis lives in Defiance, and was most recently employed by Defiance College.
Hiler became director in 2004 after having worked for senior services for many years.
She declined to offer a comment for this story.
According to the commissioners office, seven people applied for Reinhart’s position, while 31 turned in applications for the senior services director. The number was probably lower for the wastewater superintendent’s job because it comes with certain licensing requirements.
With approximately 20 years in the wastewater field, Fritch had been employed most recently by the Henry County Water and Sewer District, but spent most of his time (about 17 1/2 years) with the village of Edgerton.
Reinhart has been the county’s wastewater superintendent for 17 years, following a 14 1/2-year stint in the same position with the village of Paulding, where he resides. The outgoing mayor of Paulding following one term, Reinhart will take over as the city of Van Wert’s wastewater superintendent on Jan. 2.
Of his time as Defiance’s County top wastewater official, Reinhart said: “I’m glad I came over here. I’ve made a lot of nice friendships that will continue on after I retire. It’s been a good place to work. I wish the wastewater department continued success with the new person and commissioners.”
