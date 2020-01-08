A change in a city ordinance to accommodate a family with an autistic child will be considered by Defiance City Council.
City officials requested a legislative amendment during council’s meeting Tuesday night when two new council members also were sworn in.
City Administrator Jeff Leonard told council that a local couple (Michael and Amber Lauterbach) have requested a permit to keep a “teacup piglet” for therapy purposes.
“The purpose of such an animal is really designed for therapy for their autistic son,” said Leonard. “As I got the request and started to do research, I found that in our code it talks about what you can and cannot do, and according to Sec. 505.15 it states that no such animals ... can be kept in any enclosure within 150 feet of any occupied dwelling house in the city.”
Leonard indicated that a change in the law would be needed to accommodate the family’s request.
“I found their story to be very interesting, and I also find that as a community, one of the things that I think we are entrusted to do is find these remedies for special needs,” he said. “And I would ask that we entertain changes in either this ordinance or we look at another ordinance to deal with therapy animals.”
Council unanimously approved a motion directing Law Director Sean O’Donnell to draft related legislation which will be considered at a future meeting.
Also Tuesday, Leonard acknowledged an email from At-large Councilman Joe Eureste to keep sidewalk issues at the forefront of council discussions.
Specifically, Leonard mentioned the possibility of new sidewalks on Carpenter Road, and noted the desire for a town hall meeting to receive input from residents.
He indicated that street repair work on Carpenter Road may get pushed back to 2021, which may be the time to include sidewalk improvements.
Leonard said he wants to discuss the matter further with the city’s engineer, Melinda Sprow, before setting a town hall date.
Earlier, Defiance Municipal Judge John Rohrs III swore in two new councilman — Stephen Corbitt for Ward 1 and Joshua Mast for Ward 3 — as well as returning member John Hancock (Ward 2). Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel was absent, while Mayor Mike McCann was sworn in by Rohrs in December to start his second term.
Each won four-year terms in November and will join council’s at-large members (Eureste, Jill Krutsch and Steve Waxler), and president (Dave McMaster) whose seats are up for election in 2022.
In other business:
• council approved an ordinance allowing the installation of a new timekeeping system for city employees from Andrews Technology HMS Inc., Wilmington, N.C. The cost is $61,095 with an annual fee of $26,300 after the first year.
• council approved an emergency ordinance accepting a stormwater easement off Ohio 66 south from DHP Real Estate Holdings LLC, a firm expanding the GlennPark of Defiance senior living facility. The ordinance’s emergency clause means it becomes law upon the mayor’s signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
• amended an emergency ordinance authorizing a contract with Fire Safety Services Inc., Huntsville, for the purchase of self-contained firefighter breathing apparatus. The cost will be $130,434.45. The ordinance will return to council next week with an amendment stipulating that the cost will be covered by the fire and rescue trust fund.
• council held a public hearing on the proposed zoning of 91.06 acres recently annexed at the northwest corner of Elliott and Carpenter roads as M-3 (heavy manufacturing). The matter will go to council for approval in the future.
• Waxler noted the poor condition of Darbyshire Drive, including a section where chip sealing occurred last year. McCann acknowledged that the street is in poor shape, and said the chip sealing was an “experiment.” Too, Waxler noted that Wyandotte Avenue (east of Darbyshire) has been damaged during a home construction project.
• resident Mike Simon, 2240 Power Dam Road, cautioned about the possibility of establishing a drainage area for street runoff in a residential neighborhood. His concern is that materials deemed hazardous by EPA might collect in large amounts in a detention area. Simon voiced the same concern at council’s Sept. 10 meeting.
• Leonard informed council that the city will spend $25,000 for a University of Toledo study on riverfront development.
• council approved the reappointment of Susan Mack, Jane Yoder and Taryn Lawson to the Defiance Public Library Board and the appointment of Laura Conner, who will replace Todd Comer.
• council approved a motion adopting new committee assignments.
• Eureste volunteered to take council’s seat on the city hall of fame committee.
