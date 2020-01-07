HICKSVILLE — A brief regular Hicksville Village Council meeting Monday featured new faces at the council table, and one or two familiar faces in new positions.
Ron Jones, who was sworn in as village mayor in late December, swore in Councilman Eric Bassett and newcomer Taylor Klepper to four-year council terms. Bassett has begun his first full council term, while Klepper was elected last November.
Jones, a former village councilman, had two years to go on his unexpired council term. Council voted for Cory Wann to fill the remaining two years of Jones’ council term; Wann was selected over three other council contenders, including past councilman Shelia Baker.
In other business, council:
• tabled a resolution establishing a downtown design review board. The resolution will be brought back next time after further study.
• trimmed the 2020 fire department budget, which turned out to be less than initial appropriations had stated.
• appointed Michael Barth as council president.
• noted the police department is looking into a new generator for the department building.
• noted the retirement of Allen Hilbert and Nub Kees from the village planning commission; Megan Cover and Susan Gonwick were named as replacements.
• approved a motion to look into background checks for Little League coaches.
• heard Christmas trees continue to be picked up as long as lights and decorations have been removed.
• heard copies of the 2020 recycling schedule are at the village hall. All refuse-related questions are to be asked directly to Werlor Waste Control.
• heard village administrator Kent Miller remind residents not to flush items which are not meant to be flushed.
