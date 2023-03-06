Bare lots now, two sites in Defiance have been cleared of their run-down buildings and now go virtually unnoticed by the casual passer-by.
One is the former Vortex property at 1070 S. Jackson Ave.; the other is the former Nila's Cafe building at 830 Ottawa Ave.
Both were cleared in recent weeks — Vortex by Advanced Demolition Services, McComb; Nila's by All Excavating and Demolition. Both are from the Hancock County community of McComb.
State grant funds made both demolition projects possible, and the end result looks similar. Buildings were removed — foundations and all — leaving nothing but two lots finished off with stone. In fact, both appear to be nothing more than well-maintained parking lots.
"We've been very impressed with all our demolition contractors," said Defiance Mayor Mike McCann. "I'm very happy with the way they came out. Everyone that is paying attention has said what an improvement it is."
McCann added that he is "very thankful" for Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers and the county government's land bank "for all that they're doing."
The land bank moved both projects forward after receiving state funds to do so. The bank was formed several years ago by county commissioners and is operated by a five-member board for the purpose of addressing dilapidated properties and preparing them for resale.
Although the lots' new appearance can easily produce blissful ignorance about their former condition in a passer-by, redevelopment potential exists for each.
The Jackson Avenue property is zoned M-2 (limited industrial) while the Ottawa Avenue lot is zoned B-3 (highway and general business).
"The site on Ottawa ... has great potential to become some sort of a retail outlet or small neighborhood grocery store or the possibility for multi-family housing," said McCann. "I think any of those things would be well received by the neighborhood and the city.
"The Vortex property is a little different because it's a limited-size property," he continued. "One of its assets is it's close to the rail, but not everyone wants to be lose to rail, so that could be one of the drawbacks."
