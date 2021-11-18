Two area political races that were tied went to a random coin flip and drawing following election certification meetings by county election boards this week.
Tied outcomes in Fulton and Putnam counties (see below) were decided in this manner.
(See related story Page A1 for details about two close election outcomes in Defiance County.)
Updates to Nov. 2 election outcomes in other area counties:
Fulton
WAUSEON — The tightest race here was decided by the drawing of a name.
John Pupos was selected as the fourth and final winner of a seat for Metamora Village Council’s four open seats.
Voters there were asked to choose four names from among five candidates, and on Election Night Pupos and Lynda Arquette were tied for the fourth spot with 53 votes.
It remained that way until this week when Fulton County’s election board held its certification meeting and was forced to draw a name to determine the winner. Pupos’ name was randomly chosen, according to elections Director Melanie Gilders.
She said that race and the Amboy Township trustee race will be subject to automatic recounts on Nov. 22.
In Amboy Township, the second trustee race is still not officially called as Richard Raab has 191 votes to Tony Bolger’s 190. Jeffrey Simon easily won the other seat with 281 votes.
Henry
NAPOLEON — The election here had no political races as close as Fulton County’s, with officials certifying the results within Henry County this week.
The closest race involving was for three open seats on Liberty Center Schools Board of Education, but vote certifications in both counties this week didn’t change the outcome from Election Night.
The final tally in the four-candidate race: Neal Carter, 582; John Weaver, 554; Andrea Zacharias, 489; and Clark Myles, 468.
Paulding
PAULDING — No changes occurred here in a couple of extremely tight votes in the town of Latty on a pair of replacement levies.
The village’s proposed five-mill, five-year replacement levy for streets was defeated, 17-16, on Election Night while a 2.1-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses was tied, 17-17.
With no outstanding votes to be counted during the election board’s certification meeting Wednesday, the results were confirmed. But they’re close enough for an automatic recount to be held later.
Putnam
OTTAWA — A coin flip by the county’s election board here decided the winner of the tied Jackson Township trustee race this week.
Craig Brinkman won one of the two trustee seats over Keith Hamburg. The two were tied at 127 on Election Night, but the coin flip went in Brinkman’s favor.
Leonard Horstman won the other trustee seat with 149 votes.
Williams
BRYAN — What was a tied Pulaski Township trustee race here on Election Night was decided with the counting of three provisional votes this week by the county’s election board.
Brad Louys edged ahead of Scott Noble for the second of two trustee sets, 135-134, with an automatic recount to follow. The two were tied at 133 on Nov. 2.
Tom Saul won the other seat with 224 votes.
