Local officials in two counties have taken action in response to the coronavirus, including the quarantining of two Paulding County residents.
And Williams County has made a polling station change for the March 17 primary due to virus prevention.
According to a press release issued Monday by the Paulding County Health Department, two locals persons returned recently from Italy (where the virus has reportedly infected more than 5,000 people). One local source said the two Paulding County residents had visited Venice, which has been described as a “hot spot” for the virus (COVID-2019).
“The two local residents are not currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19,” stated Bill Edwards, emergency preparedness coordinator for the Paulding County Health Department, in the press release. “They will remain in their homes until March 12 because their travel to Italy could have exposed them to the virus.”
Corona cases in Italy had topped 5,800, according to a BBC report on Saturday.
Like the flu, coronavirus is said to spread “by close contact between people and respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes,” the Paulding County press release stated. “Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear 2-14 days after exposure and include fever, cough and shortness of breath.”
As of mid-afternoon Monday, three persons — all from Cuyahoga County, according to a Columbus television station — have tested positive for the virus in Ohio, noted the Ohio Department of Health’s website. Tests on five other persons were pending.
Meanwhile, Williams County’s board of elections has made a polling change for March 17 primary election due to what it calls an order from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office.
“Out of an abundance of caution concerning the coronavirus, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has ordered the relocation of polling locations in retirement living or senior care facilities,” the Williams County Board of Elections noted in a press release.
The affected Williams County location is the Hillside Country Living facility at 09876 County Road 16, Bryan. The polling station there has been moved to 875 E. Main St., Montpelier.
Local officials continue to monitor the situation.
Asked about the response to the virus, Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken, noted that it’s “better to be aware and prepare, rather than not.” She said there’s “no reason to panic, but we want to be aware.”
Her agency has had discussions with local “partners” such as school superintendents, health care providers and first responders. And the health department is participating in bi-weekly teleconferences with the Ohio Department of Health to stay apprised of developments.
