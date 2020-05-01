A Defiance man has filed two lawsuits in Defiance County Common Pleas Court against the city’s police department — one seeking return of his car, and another asking that his son’s seized cash be returned.
According to one of the suits filed by Robert Sanchez Jr., 1501 E. Second St., the police department is “wrongfully” holding the plaintiff’s 2012 Mercedes Benz, C Class auto.
“The wrongful detention and withholding of plaintiff’s personal property has interfered with his rights of ownership,” stated the suit, filed by Defiance attorney Clayton Crates. “The wrongful detention and withholding of plaintiff’s personal property has been intentional and without regard to plaintiff’s rights to said property.”
The suit claims Sanchez is entitled to have his vehicle returned immediately.
The car was seized during a criminal investigation involving Sanchez’s teenage son, who was driving the vehicle, according to authorities.
A separate suit filed by Crates on Robert Sanchez’s behalf concerns his son. It too seeks the return of property, in this case $1,717.
The suit makes mention of his son’s employment in roofing jobs and other “handyman work” where he receives cash payments.
It states that it is “not uncommon” for Sanchez’s son to possess $1,000-$2,000 “on him as his jobs are all paid in cash.”
Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray said the car and the cash are being held in a pending investigation by the city police department.
One involves a “possible riot situation” in March in a Defiance College parking lot “where shots were fired,” according to Murray. The other is a “drug-related investigation.”
Charges may be pursued through the juvenile court or a county grand jury, as there are other possible defendants involved, Murray indicated.
Defiance Law Director Sean O’Donnell stated that he is “is aware of the complaints (lawsuits), and is preparing to answer them.”
