Two persons were killed Friday in separate Fulton County crashes.
The first occurred at 1:30 a.m. Friday on the Ohio Turnpike in Pike Township near milepost 41 where Javier Rodriguez, 30, Cleveland, died at the scene.
According to the Ohio Highway Patrol's Swanton post, a 2019 Freightliner utility truck driven by 30-year-old Nicholas George of St. Lawrence was eastbound on Interstate 80, when the vehicle exited the left side of the roadway and entered the median. The vehicle re-entered the westbound lanes and overturned, ejecting Rodriguez, a passenger.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
George sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to University of Toledo Medical Center by ground ambulance, according to the Patrol.
It was unknown if alcohol or drug use were a factor in the crash, a press release from the Patrol stated, and safety belts were not in use.
The Patrol was assisted by Delta Fire and EMS, Fulton County ALS-2, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Turnpike Maintenance.
A two-vehicle crash Friday in Swanton also claimed the life of a Lorain woman.
One of the drivers, Patience Chaney, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at about 10:03 p.m. Friday on U.S. 20A near Turtle Creek Drive in Swanton.
According to the Ohio Highway Patrol's Toledo post, Chaney was westbound on U.S. 20A driving a KIA Optima when she collided head-on with a Lincoln Navigator driven by Joshua Wheeler, 28, Swanton.
Chaney was not wearing a safety belt while Wheeler was not injured and was wearing a safety belt, according to the Patrol.
Alcohol consumption appeared to be a factor in the crash, the Patrol release indicated, but additional details were not provided.
The Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Swanton Police Department, Lucas County Sheriff's Office, Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Delta Fire Department, Swanton Fire Department, Lucas County EMS and Lucas County Coroner's Office.
U.S. 20A was closed for two hours while first responders processed the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.