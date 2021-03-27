PAYNE — A one-vehicle crash just west of here Saturday morning claimed the lives of two women from out of state.
According to a report by the Van Wert Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 7:25 a.m. on Township Road 94 west of Township Road 21 in Paulding County's Harrison Township.
The report stated that a 2005 Nissan Maxima, operated by Kathy Szumanski, 41, Codwart, Mich., was traveling westbound on Township Road 94 when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Szumanski and her passenger, Misty Miller, 38, Fort Wayne, were both ejected from the vehicle. The two women were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Paulding County Coroner's Office.
Also assisting at the scene were the Paulding County Sheriff's Office and Payne Fire and EMS. The crash remains under investigation.
The Ohio Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always wear their safety belts.
