FLORIDA — A single-vehicle crash just east of here Wednesday evening claimed the lives of two Defiance County residents.
Killed in the crash were the driver, Thomas Hernandez, 18, 763 Harrison Ave., and his passenger, Elisha Phlipot, 42, 27732 Bowman Road, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office which handled the crash investigation.
Evidence at the scene indicated that Hernandez’s car was eastbound on Road 424 when he lost control on a curve and went off the right side of the road. Tire marks showed that the vehicle then came across the road and into a yard at 15718 County Road 424 where it struck a spruce tree before striking a larger one around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Most of the car wrapped around the large spruce while the front section broke off and continued across the yard for approximately 200 feet before striking, and damaging, a barn door, and coming to rest.
According to Henry County Sheriff Mike Bodenbender, both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Phlipot, he said, was ejected from the vehicle.
He said speed likely was a factor in the crash.
“It looks like maybe speed was a factor, they were going a little too fast and got off the side of the road, over-corrected and hit two trees,” said Bodenbender around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
He wasn’t sure how fast the vehicle was moving, although this is under investigation by Justin Vocke, the sheriff’s office crash reconstructionist.
“I don’t really know,” said Bodenbender. “We will know when we’re done.”
The Napoleon Fire and EMS Department was assisted by Florida-Flatrock Township Fire Department.
Road 424 was closed for some time Wednesday evening to through traffic as first responders processed the scene.
The home at the crash site is unoccupied, but is being worked on, Bodenbender noted. The property owners were there at the time and reported hearing tires squeal and noise from the crash, he explained.
