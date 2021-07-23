STRYKER — A minivan-semi crash late Thursday afternoon at Ohio routes 34 and 191 — about two miles south of here — claimed the lives of two women and injured four others.
Angela Barkell, 35, Cheyenne, Wyo., — a front-seat passenger in the minivan — was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lt. Rustun Schack of the Highway Patrol's Defiance post which is handling the crash investigation.
A second person — Mary Leverett, 75, Stryker, believed to be Angela Barkell's mother — died Friday morning at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo, he noted.
Both were passengers in a Dodge minivan driven by Barkell's husband, Cheston Barkell, 37, Cheyenne, Wyo., that pulled into the path of a tractor trailer driven by Charles McBride, 56, Pleasant Prairie, Wisc.
Another passenger in the minivan — a child — was taken from the scene by a Mercy Health air ambulance to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center with "critical injuries," according to Schack.
Cheston Barkell and two other children in the minivan were taken to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, with "non-critical injuries," Schack noted in a press release.
McBride was not injured.
According to the Patrol, the minivan was northbound on Ohio 191 when it stopped at the stop sign for Ohio 34, but then proceeded into the intersection and into the path of McBride's westbound tractor trailer, causing the collision. The crash occurred around 5:46 p.m. Thursday.
The minivan was pushed off the right side of the roadway and came to rest northwest of the intersection. The vehicle was very heavily damaged.
The semi came to rest on the north side of Ohio 34 across the intersection with Ohio 191, sustaining what appeared to be moderate front-end damage.
Authorities shut down Ohio 34 west of the intersection and on Ohio 191 north of it while first responders processed the scene. The air ambulance landed on the highway.
Highway Patrol troopers also were assisted at the scene by Williams County EMS, the Williams County Coroner's Office, Stryker-Springfield Township Fire Department, the Williams County Sheriff's Office and Archbold Fire and Rescue.
Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.
