Keller trucks, which travel the country far and wide are generally noticeable with their light blue cabs and large "K" emblem, but two of their trailers have become unmistakable sights on the highways.
Both were recently covered with "Discover Defiance" designs that promote the city through images highlighting the community's main assets. This includes the county courthouse in downtown Defiance, Defiance College, the rivers confluence, Defiance Public Library and fortgrounds, and an overhead view of the downtown.
"I think they're really awesome and a new, innovative way to promote our community," said Kirstie Mack, director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB). "It's not something that many other people have and it also shows the level of community support that we have because one of our major employers allowed us to do something about that. That's a big deal. That says a lot about our community as a whole."
The comment is a reference to how the initiative came about.
According to Mack, officials began discussing the idea in early 2020, using Zonta International as an example. The organization observed its 100th anniversary in 2019, and was able to wrap a Keller truck trailer with a related design that year.
The idea surfaced during a discussion of the city government's strategic plan "pillar" groups. These committees each are assigned a particular city initiative to promote.
In this case, a member of the "perception" pillar group mentioned the Zonta International effort in 2019.
"That is where the plan was put in place to speak with Keller Trucking to get more details on the project, including pricing, design, design work and probability of the project," Mack stated. "Many discussions were had with Jonathan Wolfrum, president of Thomas E. Keller Trucking, Inc., and the project took off from there."
The perception pillar group teamed with Keller and Hayden Doehrmann, a marketing and graphic design specialist, in moving the idea forward, she added.
"We started discussing it again in late 2020 and how the process work work, and we worked on it most of 2021," explained Mack.
DDVB funds — primarily generated by the city's hotel/motel tax — paid for the entire project, according to Mack. The cost was about $10,000, and was approved by the DDVB board.
"We paid Keller to do the work," she noted. "... this was a full-paid service and allowed us to take two trailers and promote Defiance. We really appreciate them allowing us to do that because they didn't have to."
One of the trailers will travel daily on the U.S. 24 Toledo route, according to Jonathan Wolfrum, president of Thomas E. Keller Trucking, Inc., while a second will travel to Oklahoma City, Okla.
