Two persons sustained non life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on Defiance County's Scott Road, west of Farmer-Mark Road, near Ney. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post, which handled the crash, two occupants were taken to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville. The Defiance County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene, along with Hicksville EMS and the Farmer Township Fire Department. The car was eastbound on Scott Road when it went off the right side of the roadway and rolled in a bean field. The vehicle's engine, pictured to the right, was separated from the vehicle
