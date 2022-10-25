crash photo

This semi flipped onto its side after the driver took evasive for a car that pulled into its path at Ohio 637 and Road 72 in Paulding County. The truck driver was seriously injured while the car's driver sustained minor injuries.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

GROVER HILL — A truck driver was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash at Ohio 637 and Road 72, just north of here Tuesday afternoon.

Tags

Load comments