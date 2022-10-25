GROVER HILL — A truck driver was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash at Ohio 637 and Road 72, just north of here Tuesday afternoon.
breaking
GROVER HILL — A truck driver was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash at Ohio 637 and Road 72, just north of here Tuesday afternoon.
The driver of a tractor trailer, Thomas Snell, involved in the crash suffered "significant burns," according to Sgt. Chad Durfey of the Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post. He was taken from the scene by Mercy Life Flight air ambulance to St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo.
The driver of a 2014 Ford Focus, Lilianna Egia, Defiance, sustained minor injuries, and was taken by Oakwood EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
No other occupants were in either vehicle.
According to Durfey, Egia's car was eastbound on County Road 72, and "witnesses are saying that (she) stopped and pulled out" into the semi's path. The semi driver "swerved to avoid her, but it took him off the left side of the roadway," where the truck "overturned and caught fire."
Snell was able to exit the semi's cab following the crash at about 2:49 p.m. Tuesday, but sustained injury while doing so, Durfey explained.
While the car came to rest after knocking over a stop sign in the southwest corner of the intersection, the semi overturned a ways past there east of Ohio 637, partially on the shoulder and in a harvested soybean field.
The tractor trailer's load of scrap metal spilled into the field there while the cab burned up completely. Grass alongside the road also had ignited and burned for some distance.
The car's hood was rolled up while the front-end was heavily damaged, but the remainder of the vehicle was largely intact.
Both drivers were wearing safety belts, according to a press release issued by Lt. Timothy Grigsby, commander of the Van Wert post.
Assisting the Highway Patrol at the scene was the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, Grover Hill Fire Department, Oakwood Fire Department, Paulding County EMA and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
An ODOT scraper and brush helped remove debris in the roadway from the crash while first responders processed the scene. ODOT crews also helped block traffic temporarily at Ohio 114 in Grover Hill to the south and at Road 138 to the north.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.