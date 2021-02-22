OTTOVILLE — Two northwest Ohio men were injured Saturday afternoon in a snowmobile accident near here.
According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a call at 2:45 p.m. concerning two snowmobiles in a field with two people lying beside them at U.S. 224 and Ohio 66.
The drivers were identified as Chad Luersman of Delphos and Kyle Luersman, Cloverdale.
The men were taken to St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. Condition updates were unavailable.
The accident remains under investigation.
Also assisting at the scene were Ottoville EMS/Fire Department, Delphos EMS, Kalida EMS and Fort Jennings Fire Department.
