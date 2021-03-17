PAULDING — A very violent two-vehicle accident just west of here late Tuesday afternoon injured two persons.
The crash occurred around 5:25 p.m. at Paulding County roads 71 and 144, about three miles west of Paulding.
One driver was taken by a Parkview Samaritan air ambulance to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, the helicopter having landed on County Road 71.
The second driver was taken by a Paulding Fire and Rescue EMS unit to Paulding County Hospital, Paulding.
Their conditions, and the severity of their injuries, were not known Tuesday evening. The Highway Patrol's Van Wert post, which is handling the crash, could not provide any information on the drivers Tuesday night as the investigation was continuing.
The two vehicles — both small SUV type models — appear to have collided in the intersection, each landing in ditches along the aforementioned roads. They were a considerable ways apart, each coming to rest some distance from the intersection.
One straddled a ditch on the west side of County Road 71 (south of the intersection); the other came to rest on its top at the bottom of a ditch on the south side of County Road 144 (west of the intersection).
Both were heavily damaged.
Paulding Fire and Rescue was assisted at the scene by Antwerp Fire and Rescue as well as the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.
The crash temporarily closed the intersection at roads 71 and 144 as first responders processed the scene. Traffic had backed up on Road 144 — an east-west route which enters Paulding where it is known as Gasser Road — while the rescue and clearing effort was ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.